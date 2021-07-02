Pastor Tom joins in Fight Against Hunger

For the fourth year, Pastor Tom Barber, CEO at the People's City Mission went for 24 hours without food or sleep, advocating for the homeless June 25-26 from 1 p.m. to 1 p.m. in the Haymarket at Eighth and P streets.

Barber visited with guests throughout the 24-hour period. Music and complementary Starbucks coffee were provided.

Barber encouraged people to join Only251.org. You can still feed one person one meal once a month at the Mission for only $2.51. The goal is 20,000 people joining forces through Only251.org, making it possible to feed every person in Lincoln who is experiencing homelessness.

As Lincoln's homeless shelter, People's City Mission is over 97% funded by the community. For more information on the People’s City Mission, visit pcmlincoln.org.

