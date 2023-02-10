The Parkinson’s Foundation and FLY | A Fitness Revolution are co-hosting the Parkinson’s Foundation's annual Parkinson’s Revolution ride Saturday, Feb. 25, to raise funds and awareness for the 1 million Americans living with Parkinson’s disease.

Research shows that exercise, including indoor cycling, can alleviate Parkinson’s symptoms and improve quality of life for people living with the disease. Every 9 minutes, someone is diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

This year’s event will take place at Fly | a fitness revolution, 5025 Lindberg St., Suite 200. Check-in time is at 9:30 a.m., and start time is 10 a.m. Everyone will ride together to generate awareness and funds for the Parkinson’s Foundation. All riders are invited to join the event and be a part of this day of celebration.

The ride will be limited to 34 participants. To sign up, click the Join Team button at www3.parkinson.org/goto/LincolnRevolution.

For more information or answers to questions about the event, contact Brian Reetz at 402-525-7026 or briangreetz@gmail.com.