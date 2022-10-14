Pancake Festival returns to Auld Center Oct. 22

After a two-year hiatus, the Kiwanis Club of Lincoln-Lincoln Center will present the 63rd annual Pancake Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Auld Recreation Center, 3140 Sumner St. in Antelope Park.

Breakfast will include unlimited buttermilk pancakes, two sausage links and choice of milk, orange juice or coffee.

Proceeds from the event will help advance the club’s mission to improve the world one child and one community at a time. The club has assisted the Food Bank of Lincoln, Lincoln Children’s Zoo, Lincoln Children’s Museum, 4-H activities, Arnold Food Market program, activities at Everett and Elliott elementary schools, Visionary Youth, The Hub and many other organizations devoted to supporting and enriching the lives of young people.

Advance tickets are $8 each with kids 6 and under admitted free. Tickets may be purchased at www.kiwanislincoln.org or at the door.