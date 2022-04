P.E.O. Chapter GV will host its Annual Spring Shopping Spree open house on Friday and Saturday, April 29-30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Vickeridge (women’s clothing and accessories), 6140 Havelock Ave.

Raffle items will be available. For more information, call 402-486-1320.

P.E.O., a nonprofit international philanthropic educational organization, has helped more than 116,000 women pursue educational goals by providing over $383 million in grants, scholarships, awards and loans.

