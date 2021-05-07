Over 450 nonprofits registered for 10th Give to Lincoln Day

A record total of 455 local charities have registered for Lincoln’s 10th annual giving day, scheduled for Tuesday, May 25. Coordinated by the Lincoln Community Foundation (LCF), Give to Lincoln Day is an online event that encourages donations to support local nonprofits and causes people care about.

Every participating nonprofit organization will receive a proportional share of the $500,000 match fund, based on its percentage of total dollars raised, thanks to many generous sponsors including presenting sponsor West Gate Bank.

Give to Lincoln Day will provide registered nonprofits a critical lifeline to fill the void from canceled fundraisers and increased demands during the past year. Last year’s event raised nearly $7 million for 448 local nonprofits. Give to Lincoln Day has raised more than $33 million for local nonprofits in its nine-year history.

“Last year’s results were an incredible show of support for our community and neighbors,” said LCF President Barbara Bartle. “Our nonprofits have been on the front line serving our most vulnerable for over a year. Our generosity is needed now more than ever. On May 25th, let’s wrap our arms around them and give them a great big community hug.”