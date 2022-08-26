Osborne visits Ameritas about TeamMates Mentoring program

University of Nebraska-Lincoln coaching legend and TeamMates Mentoring program founder Tom Osborne spoke with Ameritas associates Aug. 17 about TeamMates as part of Ameritas’ 2022 United Way campaign, an internal fundraising week that emphasized the importance of giving back and highlighted various nonprofits served by United Way of the Midlands.

TeamMates representatives also spoke with Ameritas associates and shared ways to become a mentor. Ameritas President and CEO Bill Lester emphasized the importance of doing so, as Ameritas has the highest number of TeamMates mentors from an organization in Lincoln.

“We are excited to hear that Ameritas wants to grow its TeamMates mentor force to 50,” said Jim Bennett, TeamMates Mentoring of Lincoln coordinator. “And research backs this decision, because volunteer programs increase productivity and retention. As the flagship chapter, we serve around 1,200 matches right now, but we’d love to grow that number by several hundred – one caring adult for every youth on our waitlist.”

For more information about TeamMates, visit teammates.org.