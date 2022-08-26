Orthopaedic Open raises $27K for Friendship Home

Patients and friends of the Nebraska Orthopaedic Center (NOC) were treated to 18 holes of golf and a lunch banquet at Woodland Hills Golf Club on July 15.

NOC’s mission with the annual Orthopaedic Open golf event is twofold: it serves as a celebration of NOC’s patients getting back in the “swing” of things, while simultaneously raising funds for Friendship Home, Lincoln’s only emergency domestic violence shelter.

This year, $27,000 was donated through generous Nebraska Orthopaedic Center sponsors, a silent auction and freewill donations, according to Nichole Palmer, community outreach coordinator for Friendship Home. Over the course of 15 years, NOC has donated over $177,000 to help families rebuild their lives free from violence.

In 2022, Lincoln Orthopaedic Center and Nebraska Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine merged to form the Nebraska Orthopaedic Center. The combined clinic provides orthopaedic services including sports medicine, joint replacement, fracture care, hip and knee, foot and ankle, hand and upper extremity, back, neck and spine care.

Friendship Home was founded in 1978 and provides safe shelter, advocacy and crisis services to survivors of domestic violence and their children. Call 437-9302 to access safe shelter and services or visit www.friendshiphome.org for more information.