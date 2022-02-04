Northeast Sertoma supports Clinic with a Heart

The Northeast Sertoma Club recently presented Clinic with a Heart a $1,500 check with proceeds from Sertoma’s Club Grant program ($1,000) and $500 from club members.

Clinic with a Heart serves people who are uninsured and underinsured through a ministry of health care. Its volunteers provide free health care with hospitality, dignity and grace. Clinic with a Heart will use the donated funds to augment funding to purchase prescription medicine including insulin.

Sertoma is one of the oldest service clubs in the United States with clubs nationwide. Each club has deep roots in the community it serves. For more information about Northeast Sertoma, visit www.northeastsertoma.org.

