The Lincoln Northeast Kiwanis Club will host its annual Waffle Feed featuring the Waffleman at Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Road, from 4:30-7 p.m. Thursday, May 19.

Tickets are $8 in advance and $9 at the door. Children age 5 and under are admitted free. For advance tickets, call Mark Wilkins at 405-334-2094. Funds raised will support the club's community service projects throughout Lincoln.