Everyone is invited to join the Lincoln Northeast Kiwanis Club and The Waffle Man on Thursday, April 27, from 4:30-7 p.m. for waffles, a variety of syrups, sausage and beverages at Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Road (70th and Old Cheney).

While you’re there, check out a wide array of silent auction items from generous donors. Your participation will help support Northeast Kiwanis in its work to better the lives of children and families in the Lincoln area.

Northeast Kiwanis Club beneficiaries include the Food Bank of Lincoln, Educare and students at public and parochial schools in Lincoln, among many others. Help Northeast Kiwanis help others and have a great dinner at the same time. Tickets are $9 in advance or $10 at the door. Kids under age 5 eat free.