Northeast Kiwanis donates supplies to Voices of Hope

Lincoln Northeast Kiwanis Club members know that the holidays are a time of great need for many individuals and families. But the Kiwanians also know that need is more than just a once-a-year thing. For that reason, they turned their last meeting of the year on Dec. 22 into a “fun-raiser” for Voices of Hope.

Voices of Hope is a Lincoln-based organization that provides services for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and related forms of abuse, as well as providing training for professionals working with such victims.

When club members approached Voices of Hope Executive Director Marcee Metzger about what they could do to support the work of her organization, she suggested that supplies women and children could use throughout the year would be most helpful.

With that advice in mind, Northeast Kiwanis members used their Dec. 22 meeting to gather supplies that would help women and children make the leap to independence – paper goods, cleaning products, personal care items, and grocery and gas cards, among other things.

And the “fun” part of the “fun-raiser?” The Northeast Kiwanians shared stories about their childhood Christmas traditions, then updated the holiday standard “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

