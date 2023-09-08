The Norden Club of Lincoln, a fellowship among Scandinavian-Americans and their descendants, invites everyone to join in a dinner and program titled “Family Heirlooms – Links to the Past” on Monday, Sept. 18, at 6:15 p.m. in the Activity Center at First Lutheran Church, 1551 S. 70th St.

Doors will open at 5:45 p.m., and dinner will be served by Door Step Diner. Dinner will include basil pesto chicken, green beans almondine, garlic mashed potatoes, mixed salad and dinner rolls with coffee, iced tea and water.

Bring one of your heirlooms and be prepared to talk for 2-3 minutes about the item – one item per family group.

The event cost is $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers. Reservations with electronic payment are due to Ron Nielsen by Wednesday, Sept. 13, at nielsenron48@gmail.com. Or, mail your check by Monday to Ron Nielsen at 5015 NW 7th St., Lincoln, NE 68521. If you have questions, call 402-419-0094.

The purpose of the Norden Club of Lincoln is to promote fellowship among Scandinavian-Americans and their descendants, and to help preserve the best in the cultural heritage of Scandinavia for the benefit of the United States.