New Habitat ReStore grand opening is today

Habitat ReStore will open its doors to its new location at 5601 S. 59th St. today, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Habitat ReStore is a home improvement thrift store where people can find discounted appliances, furniture, tools and building materials. Proceeds benefit Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln to help families in need of safe, affordable housing.

The grand opening celebration will include food trucks, kids' activities and a live furniture rehab competition where contestants will turn a mystery piece of vintage furniture into a work of art. The unveiling of the furniture pieces will start at 9:30 a.m., and the contestants will have until 4 p.m. to finish their pieces. All pieces will be on display at the ReStore for a week, and the public will be able to vote for their favorite. All pieces will then be auctioned off to benefit Habitat for Humanity.

The new Habitat ReStore space will offer four times the space of the store's previous location. Products are donated to the store from local businesses and individuals who have recently remodeled or downsized. Donations are currently being accepted at the Habitat ReStore at the Donation Center on the south side of the building.

“The Habitat ReStore offers something for everyone,” says Habitat for Humanity CEO Josh Hanshaw. “People can know that their donations are going to a new family instead of the landfill, and the money made from the sale of those items is going to help build a new home for a family in Lincoln. It’s really a win/win/win for the entire community.”

Normal store hours will be Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with donations ending a half hour before the store closes.

Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln was established in 1988 with a mission to bring people together to build homes, communities and hope to address the need for affordable housing. They have built or repaired 183 homes in Lancaster and Seward counties. Learn more at lincolnhabitat.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0