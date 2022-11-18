Nebraska Presbyterian Foundation awards $442K in grants

The Nebraska Presbyterian Foundation has awarded $442,295 in grants in its fall grant cycle to 14 nonprofit organizations in Lancaster and Platte Counties.

The board of directors approved the grants to help strengthen communities by funding projects that create pathways toward greater self-sufficiency and empowerment. Since the inception of the grant program in 2018, Nebraska Presbyterian Foundation has distributed more than $1.7 million in grants to nonprofit organizations and congregations in Nebraska.

Local organizations approved for funding during the fall grant cycle are:

Asian Community & Cultural Center ($20,000) – Funding for services for the elderly who utilize the Center’s health, social and case management programs.

Bridges to Hope ($32,295) – General operating support for services to help those re-entering society after incarceration.

Catholic Social Services ($30,000) – For emergency services and food pantry programs, helping those at risk of homelessness and those who experience food insecurity.

Clinic with a Heart ($30,000) – General operating support for the free health care clinic, which provides services for the uninsured and underinsured.

Family Service Association ($5,000) – Funding for the Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group.

Food Bank of Lincoln ($35,000) – General operating support to alleviate hunger by connecting people with healthy food.

Good Neighbor Community Center ($30,000) – Operational support for programs that address poverty, hunger, homelessness, education and resettlement.

HopeSpoke ($10,000) – Support for outpatient mental health services for adults.

Madonna Foundation ($10,000) – Funding for First Hope Patient Equipment Project, bridging the gap of cost and affordability of needed medical equipment for patients to thrive.

Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln ($25,000) – Installation of a senior-friendly FitLot in UPCO Park, providing accessible exercise equipment for people of all ages and abilities.

Tabitha ($125,000) – Support for the Intergenerational Living Community project, combining senior living housing with housing for Bryan College of Health Sciences students.

For more information about the Nebraska Presbyterian Foundation’s grant process or eligibility, visit www.nebpresby.org or contact Audrey Richert at 402-420-9877.