Nebraska Community Blood Bank to benefit food banks

Nebraska Community Blood Bank (NCBB) is partnering with Food Bank of Lincoln and Food Bank of the Heartland for the Save 1, Feed 1 campaign. Throughout March, NCBB will be donating funds to the food banks on behalf of every presenting blood donor.

According to Food Bank of the Heartland, thousands of Heartland families are still experiencing unforeseen financial adversity and food insecurity due to the lingering effects of the pandemic, causing many to seek food assistance for the first time. Currently one in nine people — with one in six being children — are facing food insecurity.

Most food banks can provide between four and five meals for every dollar donated because when they buy food, they buy by the truckload. Therefore, each blood donation throughout the duration of this campaign has the ability to both save up to three lives and provide between four and five meals to Nebraskans facing food insecurity.

In addition, according to Feeding America, over 225,000 people in Nebraska are facing food insecurity. Food insecurity refers to the USDA’s measure of lack of access, at times, to enough food for an active, healthy life for all household members, and limited or uncertain availability of nutritionally adequate foods. A total of $112 million in funding is required to meet food needs annually.

To make an appointment, call 402-486-9414 or visit ncbb.org/save1feed1.

