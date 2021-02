A "My Funny Valentine" virtual concert will provide ideas for unique Valentine's Day gifts while raising funds for Abendmusik at First-Plymouth Congregational Church on Sunday, Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Have a private concert serenade online or have a DVD delivered to your home. You can also choose to have chocolates, dinner, roses or other gifts delivered contactless.

For more details, see www.Abendmusik.org or call 402-476-9933.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0