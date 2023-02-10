Tom Trenney, minister of music at First-Plymouth Congregational Church, will perform a “My Funny Valentine” virtual concert that you can watch from the comfort of your own home at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The evening will include romantic standards from the Great American Songbook while raising funds for Abendmusik.

Tickets are available for online streaming, home delivery of a gourmet Valentine’s meal, flowers, treats, or make a song request. For more details, see www.Abendmusik.org or call 402-476-9933.