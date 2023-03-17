Denise Peter and her dog Yogi cross the Saltillo Bridge March 11 at a rainy, muddy 12th annual Run for the Bridges event that raised $2,100. The funds will be donated to the Lincoln Parks Foundation on Give to Lincoln Day to maximize matching funds earmarked specifically for Wilderness Park bridges, according to Rosina Paolini, event founder and coordinator. Seventy-eight people and more than a few four-legged friends participated in this year's event, which included 2-mile, 10K and half-marathon loops. Watch for more details and photos in the May L Magazine, which will be distributed Sunday, April 23.