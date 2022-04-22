Movers for Moms collecting items for homeless moms

To ensure that moms in crisis receive the love and appreciation they deserve this Mother’s Day, Two Men and a Truck of Lincoln is partnering with several local businesses to host a Movers for Moms collection drive now through May 11.

The Lincoln moving company is collecting essential care items for women staying at local shelters. Items being accepted for donation include new items only – cooking utensils, dry goods, shower and beach towels, hairbrushes, toothpaste, toothbrushes, kids’ summer toys, etc.

All items collected will be delivered to Friendship Home on May 18. The items will be delivered to women who may be forced to live in shelters because of domestic abuse or homelessness.

The goal is to collect 600 items during the Movers for Moms collection drive.

Statistics from the Domestic Violence Resource Center indicate that one in every three women will experience domestic violence in her lifetime, and an estimated 1.3 million women are victims of physical assault by an intimate partner each year. According to a national study from the New York Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence, approximately 25 percent of homeless women are homeless because of violence in the home.

Movers for Moms is a national program operated by Two Men and a Truck, the nation’s largest moving franchise, reaching 45 states and having collected more than 233,000 items in 2021. In its 15-year program history, more than 1 million items have been donated to shelters supporting women.

For those interested in donating, drop-off sites include: 1205 High St., 8300 Renatta Dr., 301 S. 70th St. Suite 200, 8400 Maddox Dr., 7005 O St., 5705 S. 86th Dr., 2810 Copper Ridge Dr., 2401 Superior St., 4230 Pioneer Woods Dr. Suite A, 620 N. 48th St. Suite 205, 4230 Pioneer Woods Dr. Suite B, 8300 Cheney Ridge Rd., 6100 S. 58th St. Suite C, and 4141 Pioneers Woods Dr. Suite 114.

