Monopoly for the Monarch fundraiser March 27

The Eastmont Foundation will host its 19th annual Monopoly for the Monarch fundraiser from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, March 27, in the gymnasium at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, 7601 Vine St.

This event raises funds for The Monarch Charity Care Fund, which provides benevolent end-of-life care at The Monarch to those who have exhausted their financial resources.

Gather your team of four players for an evening of friendly competition. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. with hors d'oeuvres, wine, chance bags, raffle prizes and a wine/bourbon pull before the program begins at 6:30 p.m. and game play begins at 7 p.m.

This will be a short game of Monopoly, where each player is given a head start and play is limited to 55 minutes. Each table will award a winner as well as a tournament champion. And if you head to jail? You will receive a special surprise.

Register online at https://bit.ly/3Jkx9Rp, or contact the Eastmont Foundation at 402-486-7514 or EF@EastmontLiving.com.

