The Friends of Opera at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will host its annual Gala Sunday, Sept. 24, starting with cocktails at 6 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m. at the Country Club of Lincoln, 3200 S. 24th St.

Graduate and undergraduate vocal music students will perform opera and operetta selections evoking the magical City of Light, including Puccini's "Che gelida manina," Cole Porter's "C'est magnifique" and Tyler White's "You wanna get a nice little French girl?" from UNL’s upcoming production of “O Pioneers!”

The four-course dinner also will follow the French theme. More than a dozen items can be bid on in a silent auction, and seven premium items will be in a live auction between the two parts of the musical program. Funds raised will support the UNL Opera program.

For more information or to make a reservation, contact Janet Palmtag at 402-873-2249 or janetpalmtag@gmail.com.