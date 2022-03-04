Menards stores collecting food for Lincoln nonprofits

Lincoln Menards stores are serving as drop-off sites to collect nonperishable food donations in bins located in front of the stores throughout March.
The north Menards store at 3500 N. 27th St. has chosen People's City Mission, and the south store at 8900 Andermatt Dr. has chosen Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach to receive the donations the stores collect.
"We're excited to participate in this wonderful opportunity while lending a helping hand to the community," said Menards spokesperson Jessie O'Mara.