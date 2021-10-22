 Skip to main content
McDonald's donates $2,781 to LPS
Local McDonald's restaurant owner-operators of the Great Plains business unit donated $2,781 to Lincoln Public Schools Oct. 15 as a result of the Fries for School Supplies fundraiser.

All proceeds from a la carte fry sales during a one-week period at local McDonald's restaurants were donated to local schools.

This year's Fries for School Supplies fundraiser raised over $60,000 for local schools across Nebraska. The funds will benefit local schools and teachers, and fund necessary classroom supplies.

