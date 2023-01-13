Matt Talbot urges participating in Souper Bowl of Caring

On Sunday, Feb. 12, people will gather with friends and family all over Lincoln to watch the Super Bowl, enjoy delicious food and cheer for their favorite team. Why not harness the energy and enthusiasm of Super Bowl weekend to unite for a greater good?

The Souper Bowl of Caring is a national movement that transforms the Big Game into a movement inspiring people to give locally and make a collective impact on hunger. Since 1990, groups in Lincoln and across the nation have tackled hunger during the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl by collecting dollars and food for local charities.

Feeding the hungry is at the core of Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach’s mission with two hot, nutritious meals served every day of the year. In 2022, Matt Talbot provided 80,367 on-site meals -- a 35% increase from the previous year.

In addition to hunger relief, Matt Talbot also offers homeless prevention services such as life skills and tenant education, drug and alcohol counseling, case management and housing, plus help with basic and emergency needs such as showers and laundry services. Over 44,000 outreach services were provided last year.

To continue to meet the needs in our community, Matt Talbot is encouraging local churches, schools, civic clubs, families, neighbors and businesses to “join the team” and help Matt Talbot tackle hunger and homelessness by participating in this year’s Souper Bowl of Caring.

Participating is easy. Donations of cash, food, hand and foot warmers, and men’s large winter gloves are all welcome. It can be as simple as making an announcement one week and collecting from your congregation, neighbors, friends, family or co-workers the next week. One item or $1 per person makes a huge difference.

"Matt Talbot has participated in Souper Bowl of Caring for the past 24 years, and I’m always inspired with how this event truly unites communities to tackle hunger,” said Matt Talbot Executive Director Susanne Blue. “On Super Bowl Sunday, there will be food and fun for those watching the game. But there will also be people struggling to feed themselves and their families. Matt Talbot is here for those folks every day!"

To find which “game plan” works best for your team, visit mtko.org/events. For more information about the Souper Bowl of Caring effort, contact Jenn Boettcher at 402-817-0615.