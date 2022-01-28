Matt Talbot’s Souper Bowl of Caring set for Feb. 13

The Souper Bowl of Caring is a national movement that transforms the Big Game into an event that inspires people to give locally and make a collective impact on hunger.

Since 1990, groups in Lincoln and across the nation have tackled hunger during the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl by collecting dollars and food for local charities. Last year, over 6,000 participants collected more than $5 million and food donations for hunger relief charities across the country.

Because of the generosity of volunteers and donors, Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach has safely stayed open during the pandemic and provided nearly 60,000 nutritious, prepared meals to individuals and families experiencing homelessness or near homelessness last year.

To continue to meet this need in our community, Matt Talbot is encouraging local churches, schools, civic clubs, families, neighbors and businesses to “join the team” and help Matt Talbot tackle hunger and homelessness by participating in this year’s Souper Bowl of Caring on Sunday, Feb. 13.

Participation in the Souper Bowl of Caring is easy – though with distancing due to the pandemic, the implementation may require a little creativity. Donations of cash, hand and foot warmers, men’s large winter gloves, blankets and sleeping bags are all welcome. It can be as simple as making an announcement one week and collecting from your group the next week. One item or $1 per person makes a huge difference.

Feeding the hungry is at the core of Matt Talbot’s mission with two hot, nutritious meals served every day of the year. In addition to hunger relief, Matt Talbot offers homeless prevention services such as life skills training and tenant education, drug and alcohol counseling, case management, and housing, plus help with basic and emergency needs such as showers and laundry services.

"Matt Talbot has participated in Souper Bowl of Caring for the past 23 years, and I’m always inspired with how this event truly unites communities to tackle hunger,” said Matt Talbot Executive Director Susanne Blue. “On Super Bowl Sunday, there will be food and fun for those watching the game. But there will also be people struggling to feed themselves and their families. Matt Talbot is here for those folks every day -- even during a pandemic!"

For more information about the Souper Bowl of Caring effort and how to get involved, contact Jenn Boettcher at 402-817-0615 or visit www.mtko.org.

