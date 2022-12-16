Match fund increases for Gathering Place campaign

For 40 years, the Gathering Place has been a critical resource for the Lincoln community. Located at 1448 E St., it currently serves as a nightly meal service operated by Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties. A warm and nutritious meal is offered every night from 5-6 p.m. – a total of 34,000 meals over the course of a year.

This resource is made possible because of generous community donations, and Community Action is seeking support to ensure Gathering Place guests have a delicious dinner every night. Now through Dec. 31, gifts to the Gathering Place will be matched dollar for dollar. Thanks to generous sponsors, that match fund recently increased, making the opportunity to double the impact even greater. Community Action’s goal is to raise $200,000.

Gathering Place guests also have the opportunity for a holiday meal. Thanksgiving at the Gathering Place is a treasured tradition, as is Christmas Eve dinner on Dec. 24.

“It’s comforting to sit down with friends during the holidays, and at the Gathering Place we get to do that every single night,” said Gathering Place Administrator Lisa Janssen.

Visit www.communityactionatwork.org to learn more about the Gathering Place or to make a donation and double your impact during the annual match campaign.

Community Action’s mission is to empower people living in poverty to reach economic stability. Its programs and services address the causes and conditions of poverty in four impact areas: early childhood education, homelessness prevention, financial and family well-being, and hunger relief/healthy food access.