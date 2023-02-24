The eighth annual Mardi Gras Gala, “Let the Good Times Roll,” will take place Saturday, March 4, at the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel, 333 S. 13th St., to support local cancer patients.
This is the Heartland Cancer Foundation’s biggest fundraiser of the year. The evening will include interactive audience entertainment (music bingo, anyone?), a silent auction, live auction, bourbon pull, delicious food and a Mardi Gras flair.
To learn more and reserve your table or tickets, go to https://one.bidpal.net/hcfmardigras2023/welcome.