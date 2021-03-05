March for Meals to help seniors remain independent

March for Meals is a month-long celebration of Tabitha’s longstanding Meals on Wheels program, the first of its kind in Lincoln. It’s geared toward rallying the capital city to support those who rely on this vital safety net to remain healthy and independent at home.

The pandemic has only magnified the need for meal delivery, as more residents do their part to slow the spread of the virus and retreat to the safety of their homes.

There are a variety of ways to get involved in March for Meals and throughout the year. Support neighbors with a one-time or monthly gift at Tabitha.org/MarchforMeals. This March, your donations will be doubled thanks to a dollar-for-dollar match up to $50,000.

For some residents, all that’s needed to continue successfully living at home is a delivered meal. For 50-plus years and counting, Tabitha Meals on Wheels answers this need by serving a nutritious lunch to more than 500 residents every day—including holidays and snow days.