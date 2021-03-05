March for Meals to help seniors remain independent

March for Meals is a month-long celebration of Tabitha’s longstanding Meals on Wheels program, the first of its kind in Lincoln. It’s geared toward rallying the capital city to support those who rely on this vital safety net to remain healthy and independent at home.
The pandemic has only magnified the need for meal delivery, as more residents do their part to slow the spread of the virus and retreat to the safety of their homes.
There are a variety of ways to get involved in March for Meals and throughout the year. Support neighbors with a one-time or monthly gift at Tabitha.org/MarchforMeals. This March, your donations will be doubled thanks to a dollar-for-dollar match up to $50,000.
For some residents, all that’s needed to continue successfully living at home is a delivered meal. For 50-plus years and counting, Tabitha Meals on Wheels answers this need by serving a nutritious lunch to more than 500 residents every day—including holidays and snow days.
Although 81% of clients served cannot afford the cost of the meal, Tabitha continues to deliver thanks to generous donors and dedicated volunteers. These daily deliveries provide more than a meal; they bring a friendly face, a well-being check and peace of mind for families. For 82% of the recipients, volunteers are often the only people they have face-to-face contact with each day. And for 90% of clients, the meal is what is helping them remain in their homes.
You can join the 1,000 volunteers who invest their time to deliver 46 weekday and 39 weekend routes. Routes generally take 90 minutes to deliver, and your commitment can be as little or as big as your schedule permits. Team up with a co-worker, friend or family member and adopt a daily, weekly or monthly route to deliver meals. Apply at Tabitha.org/Volunteer.