Makovicka PT clinics host diaper drive thru Friday

The Makovicka Physical Therapy clinics in Lincoln and Waverly are collecting diapers for the holidays as part of the Makovicka Cares program.

All sizes of diapers are needed, but sizes 4, 5 and 6 are needed most. Diapers may be dropped off at the clinics between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, Dec. 6-10. The clinics are located at 333 S. 70th St.; 7030 Helen Witt Drive, Suite A; 2436 N. 48th St.; and in Waverly at 13851 Guildford St.

The diapers are being donated to the Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders County. Community Action has 17 programs that address the causes of poverty and help individuals with financial and family well-being, homelessness prevention and more.

Makovicka PT invites the community to participate in the drive with donations of diapers and/or cash to purchase diapers. Questions? Contact Kathy Byrnes at kathyb@makovickapt.com or 402-504-9552.

