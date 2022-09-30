Madcharo to speak at Spay-ghetti and No Balls dinner

Lincoln Animal Ambassadors’ annual Spay-ghetti and No Balls fundraiser is back for its seventh year on Saturday, Oct. 8, starting at 6 p.m. at the Unitarian Church, 6300 A St.

The event will include dinner, entertainment and a dessert auction. Dinner will include salad, spaghetti and bread sticks. Meatballs are available for an extra cost of $5 for three. Wine and beer will also be available for purchase.

The featured speaker will be Matt Madcharo, the new executive director of the Capital Humane Society. Madcharo will speak about the new Pawsitive Impact Program and other positive changes at the shelter and adoption center.

Ending the evening will be LAA’s dessert auction featuring a variety of luscious desserts donated by local businesses. Tom Bassett will once again lend his auctioneer talents for the lively and fun dessert auction.

Admission is $25. Seating is limited. Advance tickets can be purchased at www.lincolnanimalambassadors.org, or mail a check to LAA, P.O. Box 67072, Lincoln, NE 68506. Tickets can also be purchased at the door at the time of the event.

Your support of LAA fundraisers will help continue its efforts to curb pet overpopulation through low-cost spay/neuter and an income-based pet food bank. To date, LAA has helped with the spay/neuter of over 3,600 dogs and cats. The average cost of spaying an animal is less than one-tenth the cost for caring for a homeless pet while it awaits placement in a loving home.

Pet food banks help relieve the stress of owners who can’t provide for their pets, and help reduce the number of pets that are taken to already overcrowded shelters. To date, LAA has distributed over 460,200 lbs. of food to dogs and 117,400 cans of food to cats.

Lincoln Animal Ambassadors addresses the root causes of animal homelessness in the Lancaster County area by helping pets and their people through a voucher-based low cost spay/neuter program and an income-based pet food bank. LAA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, all-volunteer organization funded entirely by donations and fundraisers.