LUX Mayfest event coming May 8

LUX Center for the Arts invites everyone to celebrate spring and Mother’s Day at Mayfest on Saturday, May 8, from noon-3 p.m.

Mayfest is an outdoor, family-friendly fundraiser for the LUX Center for the Arts outreach program. The event will include live music, food and art activities for all ages. Dance around the Maypole and celebrate Mother’s Day with pottery and flowers.

Admission is free, but for $30 you can choose a flowerpot handmade by an artist and a plant to put in it as a gift for Mother’s Day or to take home for yourself. Pots and plants are first come, first served. Pre-pay at: https://www.luxcenter.org/programs/mayfest-flower-pot-plants to skip the line when the event opens to the public at noon.

Proceeds from this event will benefit LUX education programs, which bring a variety of art classes to the community at the LUX and at schools and other community organizations. Scholarships are provided for those who can’t afford classes.

Activities will include:

Musical guests: The Wildwoods and The House Band;

Food truck on-site with snacks and beverages;

UNL Clay Club pottery sale;