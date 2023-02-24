Ticket reservations are due by Friday, March 3, for Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra's annual gala, "Music from the Heart," which will take place from 6-9 p.m. Friday, March 10, at the Country Club of Lincoln, 3200 S. 24th St.

Hear a performance of audience favorites from Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Maestro Edward Polochick. Concertmaster Anton Miller will be featured on pieces by Kreisler and John Williams.

Cocktail attire is suggested; valet parking available. To reserve your tickets, contact Barbara Zach Lee at Barbara@lincolnsymphony.com no later than Friday, March 3.