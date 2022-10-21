LSA community event Sunday at Cosmic Eye Brewing

The Lincoln Skatepark Association (LSA) invites residents to support three local organizations at a free community event from 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at Cosmic Eye Brewing, 6800 P St., Suite 300.

The event will celebrate the re-release of “Don’t Bail on the Crail Amber Ale,” a collaboration between Cosmic Eye Brewing and Precision Skateboards to support the Lincoln Skatepark Association. The beer was originally released as a limited edition in October 2021.

“Precision Skateboards is thrilled to continue our partnership with Cosmic Eye Brewing to promote skateboarding and microbrewing in Lincoln,” said Phil Burcher, Precision Skateboards owner and LSA president. “Collaborations like this are a fun way to bring people together and generate awareness for LSA’s mission to establish a citywide network of public skateparks.”

The event will also feature live music and the premier of a new video from DGK Skateboards. Proceeds from the sale of beer, raffle tickets, limited edition beer glasses and skateboards will benefit the LSA.

“We raised $2,000 for LSA at last year’s event and hope to double that this year,” Burcher said. “Cosmic Eye, Precision Skateboards and the LSA appreciate the community’s support and look forward to another successful event.”

As one of Lincoln’s newest nonprofit organizations, LSA’s current focus is to encourage Lincoln residents to support more skateparks. To sign up and learn more about LSA, visit lnksa.org. For more information on the community event, visit @lnkskatepark on Facebook.