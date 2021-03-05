LPS Extra Mile Walk fundraising underway

For over a decade, the Lincoln Public Schools Extra Mile Walk - formerly known as the BackPack Walk - has eased hunger in our community.

Funds raised from the event directly support child hunger programs at the Food Bank of Lincoln, providing LPS students and families with weekly and monthly access to nutritious food options through the BackPack program and school food markets.

There are two major goals of the event:

• Educating our community about the needs of children at Lincoln Public Schools; and

• Raising money for the program.

This year's event will take place virtually the week of April 26-30. More information about the event and how to donate can be found on the Extra Mile Walk website: https://secure.qgiv.com/event/extramile2021/

