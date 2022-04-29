Local mosaic artists help raise funds to save Pershing mural

Lincoln artists Carrie Strope, Heather Swartz and Aimee Goerg-Smith, in cooperation with Architectural Glassarts, are donating their time to offer in-person classes and mosaic assembly kits, which can be purchased by area residents to learn about and create small mosaics while raising funds to help save the Pershing Center’s mural, an iconic work of Nebraska historic history, located on Centennial Mall just a few blocks north of the Nebraska State Capitol.

Architectural Glassarts is donating the glass and mirror pieces used in the classes.

The Pershing mosaic mural, displayed on the west side of the soon-to-be-demolished and outdated event center in downtown Lincoln, tells the story of various forms of cultural entertainment that were important in the mid-1950s and remain popular to this day. The mural was designed by Bill Hammond and Nebraska artist Leonard Thiessen, both represented in the Museum of Nebraska Art (MONA) in Kearney, and made up of over 700,000 one-inch square tiles, fabricated by the Cambridge Tile Company in Cambridge, Ohio.

To save this piece of Americana and preserve a bit of our local history, the Committee to Save Pershing’s Mural and the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation are raising funds, spearheaded by Liz Shea-McCoy, local arts advocate and arts educator.

Since the Save the Pershing Mural fundraising campaign was initiated March 1, the committee and the fiscal sponsor Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation have raised nearly $600,000. The funds have come partly from over 350 individual donations totaling more than $46,000, plus monetary commitments from entities including the Acklie Charitable Foundation, Ameritas, Richard P. Kimmel and Laurine Kimmel Charitable Fund, and the Krieger Foundation. The total is more than half of the $1 million necessary to meet the City of Lincoln’s deadline of May 20 to safely remove the mural from the front of Pershing, in July and August, before the building is roped off for demolition in September.

The mosaic ornament kits and classes are $10, with 80% of the funds going to the mural's fundraising effort. The remainder of the funds will cover the cost of materials not being donated. Kits will be available at Architectural Glassarts on Thursdays from 6-8 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-noon, as well as during in-person events, for a cash donation. To complete the kit, participants must supply a clean, upcycled jar lid.

In-person events are scheduled for Saturday, April 30, from 1-3 p.m.; Sunday, May 1, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Saturday, May 7, from 1-3 p.m.; and Sunday, May 8, from 1-3 p.m.

Direct questions to Carrie Strope at 707-225-1361 or carrie.strope@gmail.com.

Tax-deductible donations to save Pershing’s mural may be made online at www.nshsf.org/projects/pershing-mural/ or by mailing a check to the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation, 128 N. 13th St., Suite 1010, Lincoln, NE 68508, noting Pershing Mural Preservation Project on the check’s memo line.

