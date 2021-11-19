LMTA to provide music at Holiday of Trees

The Lincoln Music Teachers Association (LMTA) will join together with local musicians to volunteer live entertainment for the 49th annual Holiday of Trees, sponsored by the Heritage League of Lincoln, Dec. 2-3 at Westminster Presbyterian Church.

LMTA studios volunteering live music this year include: Lindsay Bartlett (flute), Nancy Buxton (piano), Lynette Boyce (piano), Dr. Marina Fabrikant (piano), Antonio Forgione (classical guitar), Heather Pederson (strings), Deanna McClintick (piano), Wanda Mandigo (piano), Cindy Matz (piano), Alice Miller (piano), Nancy Schoen (piano), Jane Sonneland (piano), Jo Riecker-Karl (piano/guitar), Marcia Wiebers (piano), and Dr. Svetlana Yashirin (piano).

Local musician volunteers include Dorothy Applebee, Janet Domeier, Caroline Dow, Jerry Pawlak and Doris Winkler. A final music schedule will be posted on the announcement page at www.LMTA.info, the Heritage League Facebook page, and the Lincoln Music Teachers Association and Music Outreach Program-LMTA Facebook pages.

This family-friendly event will benefit the Friendship Home of Lincoln. For those looking for a good cause for year-end giving, tax deductible donations to the Friendship Home can be mailed directly to 3901 S. 27th St., #3, Lincoln, NE 68502 or at friendshiphome.org.

Donations to LMTA and the LMTA Music Outreach Program, which offers low-cost lessons, instruments, music scores and performance opportunities to children in need, can also be made at www.LMTA.info, and click on Music Outreach Program, or email MOP@LMTA.info. A student nomination form can also be downloaded from that page.

