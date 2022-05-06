Littlest Angels project marking babies' graves at Wyuka

Recycled artificial flowers are available today, May 7, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in exchange for a donation to the Littlest Angels Project at the Wyuka Cemetery stables, 3600 O St.

From 1870 to 1920, Wyuka Cemetery provided free burials for orphans, state wards and indigent children, according to Greg Osborn of the Wyuka Historical Foundation. As a result, over 2,800 babies and young children were buried at Wyuka with no markers for their graves -- just a stamped number on a concrete circle. The Littlest Angels Project raises funds to help buy gravestones for approximately $280 each to be placed with the name of each child.