Littlest Angels project marking babies' graves at Wyuka

Artificial flowers at Wyuka stables

One of many areas at the Wyuka stables containing flowers to be exchanged for donations to the Wyuka Historical Foundation for the Littlest Angels Project.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Recycled artificial flowers are available today, May 7, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in exchange for a donation to the Littlest Angels Project at the Wyuka Cemetery stables, 3600 O St.

From 1870 to 1920, Wyuka Cemetery provided free burials for orphans, state wards and indigent children, according to Greg Osborn of the Wyuka Historical Foundation. As a result, over 2,800 babies and young children were buried at Wyuka with no markers for their graves -- just a stamped number on a concrete circle. The Littlest Angels Project raises funds to help buy gravestones for approximately $280 each to be placed with the name of each child.

Those attending the Littlest Angels event today may choose from thousands of artificial flowers that can be used for various occasions. Cash or checks to the Wyuka Historical Foundation will be accepted.

