Recycled, "like new" artificial flowers will be available Thursday, May 11, from noon-6 p.m., through Friday and Saturday, May 12-13, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., in exchange for a donation to the Littlest Angels Project at the Wyuka Cemetery stables, 3600 O St.

From 1870 to 1920, Wyuka Cemetery provided free burials for orphans, state wards and indigent children, according to Greg Osborn of the Wyuka Historical Foundation. As a result, over 2,800 babies and young children were buried at Wyuka with no markers for their graves -- just a stamped number on a concrete circle. The Littlest Angels Project raises funds to help buy gravestones to be placed with the name of each child and relevant dates.

"As we move through the different sections of the cemetery, we are adding to our list more recent children who also do not have gravestones," Osborn said. "We are buying gravestones for each child."

Those attending the Littlest Angels event Thursday, Friday or Saturday may choose from thousands of artificial flowers that can be used for various occasions. Cash or checks to the Wyuka Historical Foundation will be accepted.