Bridges to Hope is a local nonprofit that acts as a bridge to serve and encourage men and women transitioning back into the community after incarceration to help them become successful contributors to society.

Its mission is all about second chances, providing basic household furniture, clothing and personal hygiene products at no cost to the individuals served.

On Aug. 24, as part of its annual fundraising dinner, Bridges to Hope hosted a Lip Sync Battle at Screamers Family Restaurant. The night included a Myrtle Beach Condo raffle, “Second Chance Chairs” silent auction, buffet dinner and entertainment by eight lip sync acts.

Becky Boesen, co-founder of Blixt, emceed the evening, and the judges included Don Nevins, Jim Rowoldt and Laura Silverman Durban.

Contestants performed various genres of music spanning the decades, from Journey to Jack Black’s “Peaches” featured in “The Super Mario Bros.” movie. Ultimately, Olivia Cribbs stole the show with a performance of Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” and took home the $1,000 grand prize.

Thanks to sponsors and supporters, the Lip Sync Battle raised over $11,200 for Bridges to Hope. The proceeds will go toward Hope Village, a permanent supportive housing project that will be located at 27th Street and Leighton Avenue. Hope Village will consist of 20 tiny homes, ranging in size from 250-500 square feet. It will be a place for individuals to feel a sense of dignity and belonging as they re-enter our community from the justice system.

The City of Lincoln and Bridges to Hope signed a purchase agreement and closed Sept. 15 on property that has been vacant for several years. This property has access to public transportation, grocery stores, and health and treatment programs. There is a team of stakeholders working with Bridges to Hope to make Hope Village a reality, including Lincoln City Council members, Lincoln Urban Development directors, architects, laborers and the Department of Corrections leadership.

Bridges to Hope’s partnership with the Department of Corrections includes the possibility of incarcerated men and women learning how to construct the tiny homes with construction educators and leaders in the labor field. Hope Village is modeled after other tiny villages throughout the United States and will be personalized to fit the housing needs of reentrants in the Lincoln community.

To learn more about Hope Village, visit www.bridgestohopene.org/hope-village. If you are interested in partnering with Bridges to Hope on this first for Lincoln, contact Rhonda Mattingly, executive director, at rhonda@bridgestohopene.org.