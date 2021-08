Lincoln 21st Century Lions Club is having a Hoopla clothing/household sale today, Aug. 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the City Lights North Church (formerly Middlecross) parking lot, 2600 N. 70th St.

Attendees have the opportunity to fill a grocery bag of items for a $5 donation. Lions Club members will offer a free KidSight eye examination for children.

Proceeds from this fundraising event will go back to the community to help those in need.

