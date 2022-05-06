Lions Club Hoopla fundraiser May 14

Lincoln 21st Century Lions Club will host its annual Hoopla clothing/garage fundraising event Saturday, May 14th, from 8 a.m. to noon at Citylight North Church, 2600 N. 70th St.

Guests will have the opportunity to fill a grocery bag of items for a $5 donation. Lions Club members will offer a free KidSight eye screening for children.

Proceeds from this fundraiser will be used in the Lincoln community to further the fight against childhood cancer, diabetes, vision problems and hunger. Donations of used eyeglasses or hearing aids will be accepted.