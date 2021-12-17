Lincoln Veterans Parade group donates to Vietnam vets, schools

The Lincoln Veterans Parade organization is wrapping up the year with a Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans theme.

In 2019, the group started the tradition of benefiting an organization that serves local veterans and/or their families.

"That year we gave to Heroes Into Homes for help with donated furniture storage and their food pantry," said Antonio Marino of the Lincoln Veterans Parade group. "This year is for the Vietnam Veterans of America to help serve their fellow brothers and sisters."

Group members presented the donation check at the local Vietnam Veterans of America holiday party on Wednesday, Dec 15, at The Garage Sports Bar and Grill, 5551 S. 48th St.

The Lincoln Veterans Parade group also sponsors school marching bands in the parade, with part of each donation going to the schools. Marino said that group officials plan to present a donation check to Lincoln Public Schools on Monday, Dec. 20.

