Lincoln Track Club donates 50K to Wilderness Park campaign

“We are extremely grateful for the Lincoln Track Club’s support of our $2.1 million campaign that will provide trailheads, wayfinding signage, water crossings, bridges, a new fitness loop and other improvements to enhance visitors’ experience to Lincoln’s largest, and wildest, park. With 38 miles of trails, there’s plenty to explore,” said Susan Larson Rodenburg, interim executive director of Lincoln Parks Foundation.

“For over 45 years, the Lincoln Track Club has given back to the community,” said LTC President Ryan Regnier. “Whether it is donating to Lincoln Public Schools to build a track or working with the Great Plains Trails Network and Lincoln Parks Foundation to improve one of the best trail systems in the nation, or providing nearly $20,000 in scholarships to help local athletes compete at the next level, the Lincoln Track Club gives back. In 2021, we contributed $58,000 to the community, thanks to the runners who support and run our races.”