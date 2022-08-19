 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln Track Club donates 50K to Wilderness Park campaign

Lincoln Track Club contributed $50,000 to the Lincoln Parks Foundation

Lincoln Track Club contributed $50,000 to the Lincoln Parks Foundation’s $2.1 million campaign to improve Wilderness Park. From left are Ann Ringlein, LTC second vice president; Susan Larson Rodenburg, interim executive director of Lincoln Parks Foundation; Megan Brunken, LTC treasurer; and Ryan Regnier, LTC president.

The Lincoln Parks Foundation has received a $50,000 donation from the Lincoln Track Club for its “It’s Our Wilderness” campaign to support improvements for Wilderness Park.

“We are extremely grateful for the Lincoln Track Club’s support of our $2.1 million campaign that will provide trailheads, wayfinding signage, water crossings, bridges, a new fitness loop and other improvements to enhance visitors’ experience to Lincoln’s largest, and wildest, park. With 38 miles of trails, there’s plenty to explore,” said Susan Larson Rodenburg, interim executive director of Lincoln Parks Foundation.

“For over 45 years, the Lincoln Track Club has given back to the community,” said LTC President Ryan Regnier. “Whether it is donating to Lincoln Public Schools to build a track or working with the Great Plains Trails Network and Lincoln Parks Foundation to improve one of the best trail systems in the nation, or providing nearly $20,000 in scholarships to help local athletes compete at the next level, the Lincoln Track Club gives back. In 2021, we contributed $58,000 to the community, thanks to the runners who support and run our races.”

To learn more about Lincoln Parks Foundation’s “It’s Your Wilderness” campaign, visit itsyourwilderness.com or contact Lincoln Parks Foundation at 402-441-8258.

