The 20th annual Lincoln Southwest High School Fine Arts & Crafts Fair will take place today, Oct. 23, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the school, 7001 S. 14th St.

Over 70-plus vendors from Nebraska and other states from throughout the Midwest will participate. A bake sale will offer lots of goodies to purchase, and the concession stand will be open during the event.