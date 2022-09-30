Lincoln South Rotary provides grant to Willard Community Center

Lincoln South Rotary Club imagines a better world and finds ways to support our community.

Recently, Lincoln South Rotary, through its Foundation, selected Willard Community Center to receive a $1,000 grant.

“Supporting local organizations is very fulfilling,” said Clay Ehlers, president of the Lincoln South Rotary Club Foundation. “Supporting programs with an educational base that focuses on youth provides long-term benefits as these children go forward and develop into productive adults and leaders in our community.”

The grant funds were presented to Willard Community Center during a recent fundraiser for the Lincoln South Rotary Club Foundation.

“Willard Community Center is honored for the gracious $1,000 donation from the Lincoln South Rotary Club,” said Willard Community Center Program Director Sarah Reinke. “We will now be able to purchase rubber tire mulch for our preschool play area, making it safer for the children and the environment. The Lincoln South Rotary Club's dedicated service has continued to be vital in enhancing our community.”

Rotary International includes 1.2 million members in over 35,000 clubs around the world. Together, we see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves. To learn about Lincoln South Rotary Club, visit www.lincolnsouthrotary.org.