Lincoln Littles Giving Day set for Feb. 9

Lincoln Community Foundation, in partnership with Lincoln Littles and Nebraska Children and Families Foundation, will host the fourth annual Lincoln Littles Giving Day on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

The giving day will raise funds for tuition assistance, allowing more children from working, lower-income families to access quality early childhood education programs. Launched in 2019 and inspired by the Prosper Lincoln agenda on Early Childhood, the day has raised $2.4 million to assist more than 400 children.

“These past two years have amplified how important it is for our children and our workforce to have quality early childhood education opportunities,” said Alec Gorynski, president of the Lincoln Community Foundation. “As a working parent myself, I appreciate the value of reliable child care. Our community is facing unprecedented workforce challenges, and ensuring every family can access child care is one way we can address this issue.”

How to donate

The community can make online donations now through Feb. 9 at 11:59 p.m. at LincolnLittles.org. Donations may also be mailed to the Lincoln Community Foundation, 215 Centennial Mall South, Suite 100, Lincoln, NE 68508. Checks must be written to “Lincoln Community Foundation” with “Lincoln Littles” in the memo line.

“Every child in Lincoln deserves quality early education,” said Anne Brandt, executive director of Lincoln Littles. “Unfortunately, due to the economic impact of the pandemic, not every child, family or child care worker is feeling stable right now.”

The Lincoln Littles initiative strives to create equal opportunities for all children in Lincoln to learn and grow in their early years. Access to high-quality early childhood experiences enables children to be kindergarten-ready and to develop into successful community citizens. The National Chamber of Commerce Foundation says that quality early childhood education is important for today’s workforce as well as preparing the future workforce.

Matching fund sponsors include the Buffett Early Childhood Fund, Acklie Charitable Foundation, Harbor of Dreams, Mae Whitmer Early Childhood Fund, Bettenhausen Family Foundation, Drs. Bob and Stacie Bleicher, Rosalind K. Carr in memory of Professor James D. Carr, Shirley and Jerry Daugherty, Kile and Virginia Johnson, Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp., U.S.A. Good Times Foundation, Kidwell Electric, Lincoln Industries, Robert and Cynthia Milligan, Drs. Marilyn and David Moore, Nebraska Children and Families Foundation, Drs. Bob and Lisa Rauner, Sue and Al Saathoff, Rhonda Seacrest, Dr. Bob and Dottie Shapiro, Tom and Lisa Smith, Tom and Susan Tallman, Temme Family Foundation, Sue and Ed Tricker, Dr. Eileen and Richard Vautravers, and Ross and Judy Wilcox.

The Lincoln Community Foundation, established in 1955, strives to continually enrich the Lincoln community by promoting and achieving perpetual philanthropic support. The Foundation has distributed more than $195 million in grants to nonprofit organizations that have improved the lives of thousands of residents.

