Lincoln Community Foundation has announced that the annual Lincoln Littles Giving Day has been expanded to a month-long campaign, raising funds and awareness for Lincoln Littles work in early childhood care and education.

Launched in 2019 and inspired by the Prosper Lincoln community agenda, the giving day has raised $3.1 million for tuition assistance, providing affordable and quality early child care to nearly 600 children.

“An investment in the important work of Lincoln Littles means more children will receive the quality education and care they deserve at a level their families can afford,” said Alec Gorynski, president of the Lincoln Community Foundation. “As the complexities surrounding early childhood continue to affect our community and our workforce, it is a natural fit to expand Lincoln Littles Giving Day to a month-long effort that will provide much needed relief to working families.”

The community can make online donations now through Feb. 28 at LincolnLittles.org. Donations may also be mailed to the Lincoln Community Foundation, 215 Centennial Mall South, Suite 100, Lincoln, NE 68508. Checks must be written to “Lincoln Community Foundation” with “Lincoln Littles” in the memo line.

“The current economic climate and rising costs at the grocery store make it difficult for families to stay afloat,” said Anne Brandt, executive director of Lincoln Littles. “Access to quality, affordable child care is life-changing for children and families, and ultimately good for business and our community.”

According to Lincoln Vital Signs, the average annual cost of child care increased 87% between 2019 and 2021. Currently, the cost of care for an infant in a child care center is nearly twice as expensive as resident tuition and fees at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

In response, Lincoln Littles’ work focuses on solutions to four key challenges related to early childhood: increasing quality in early care and education, increasing affordable child care options, engaging businesses and the larger community, and influencing policy change to meet the needs of children and families.

Lead donors are Acklie Charitable Foundation, Robert and Barbara Bartle, Bettenhausen Family Foundation, Drs. Bob and Stacie Bleicher, the Buffett Early Childhood Fund, Rosalind K. Carr in memory of Professor James D. Carr, Shirley and Jerry Daugherty, Bob and Jan FitzSimmons, Larry Frederick and Robyn Sitzman, Harbor of Dreams Inc., Barb Hoppe Johnson and Bruce Johnson, Kile and Cuz Johnson, Kawasaki, Jim and Penny Krieger Family Foundation, Drs. Marilyn and David Moore, Mike Munro and Susie Keisler-Munro, Nebraska Children and Families Foundation, Pinnacle Bank, Drs. Bob and Lisa Rauner, Sue and Al Saathoff, Rhonda Seacrest, Dr. Bob and Dottie Shapiro, Susan Sehnert Stuart, Tom and Sue Tallman, Temme Family Foundation, Art and Carol Thompson, Sue and Ed Tricker, Dr. Eileen and Richard Vautravers, Mae Whitmer and WRK Family Foundation.

The Lincoln Community Foundation, established in 1955, strives to continually enrich the Lincoln community by promoting and achieving perpetual philanthropic support. The Foundation has distributed more than $214 million in grants to nonprofit organizations that have improved the lives of thousands of residents.