Lincoln Literacy plans 50th Anniversary Gala

Lincoln Literacy’s 50th Anniversary Gala is set for 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at The Gala, 2602 Park Blvd. The fundraising event for Lincoln Literacy will feature international cuisine and entertainment, reflecting the diverse people that the nonprofit serves.

“At a time when political polarization has intensified worldwide, Lincoln Literacy’s 50th Anniversary Gala will be a shining reminder of what we can accomplish when we pull together,” says Lincoln Literacy Executive Director Clayton Naff, who plans to retire at the event and hand the ED position over to Bryan Seck, to be introduced that evening.

“Lincoln is a beacon for refugees and immigrants from all over the world,” Naff says. “But never has it needed their talents more than now. Through our skill-building services, Lincoln Literacy helps people from everywhere turn their potential into reality – and we build friendships and goodwill along the way.”

The 50th Anniversary Gala will feature Japanese Taiko drumming and dynamic dancing from India, as well as reflections from former Lincoln Literacy students and departing executive director Naff. The dinner will include an international buffet with dishes like Korean bulgogi sliders, Peruvian cumin shrimp, pita bread and hummus, and more (including vegetarian options).

Unlike many galas, the dress code for Lincoln Literacy’s 50th anniversary is not formal attire. Instead, attendees are encouraged to “come as they please,” says Naff. “We’d love to see people come dressed in a way that represents where they grew up – whether that means culturally traditional attire, jacket and slacks, or a cornhead hat.”

Civil engineering firm Olsson has stepped up as lead sponsor of the event along with board members Chris and Joe Stone. Ameritas, Bryan Health, Duncan Aviation, Nelnet, Runza, Sid Dillon, Mapes, West Gate Bank, David Clark Framing and board members Carl and Janet Eskridge are also sponsoring the event.

Tickets are $50 each and may be purchased at www.lincolnliteracy.org. Sponsorships are also available, starting at $1,000. All ticket sales, sponsorships and donations are tax-deductible.

Established in 1972, Lincoln Literacy has grown to become the community’s leader in helping refugees and immigrants gain the English language skills and cross-cultural competence they need to become productive citizens, while also helping homegrown Americans acquire the skills they need to attain living-wage jobs.

In partnership with Lincoln Public Schools, Bryan Health, Lincoln City Libraries, United Way, Goodwill, Grace Lutheran and many others, and with the help of over 150 trained volunteer tutors, Lincoln Literacy offers free classes at more than a dozen locations to over 1,000 learners every day of the week – including four evenings per week. It serves children as young as age 2 and adults of any age.

The nonprofit also helps businesses find and retain skilled and literate workers, boosts children’s ability to succeed in school, and unleashes adults’ ability to thrive on the job.

In addition to language and literacy classes, program participants can sign up for occupational skills classes. Lincoln Literacy offers School Jobs prep, CNA prep, GED prep and CDL prep classes. It also collaborates in a manufacturing certification class offered by the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development.