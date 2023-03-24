The 2023 Lincoln Heart Ball brought hearts together to save lives and strive for equitable health for everyone living in Lincoln. With more than $225,000 raised, funds will support the lifesaving work of the American Heart Association to fight heart disease and stroke.

“Our understanding of cardiovascular disease has progressed so much that it’s measurably changed outcomes for those diagnosed with heart disease,” said Dr. Keith Miller of Bryan Heart, chair for the event. “Each dollar raised impacts the lives of Nebraskans impacted by cardiovascular disease now and in the future.”

Co-chaired by Monte Froelich, the event was a culmination of the Heart of Lincoln, an American Heart Association campaign focusing on every individual to address critical issues and drive work to equitably improve and save lives for everyone everywhere. The Heart Ball marks a special moment in time to reflect, honor and celebrate the progress made through the determination, dedication and passion of all who support the Heart of Lincoln.

Pinnacle Bank, Silverhawk Aviation, U.S. Property, Union Bank & Trust, CHI Health St. Elizabeth and Nebraska Heart served as the gold and silver sponsors for this year’s event, and the 2023 honoree and guest of honor was stroke survivor Ann Walters-Tilley. They were joined by hosts of the evening, Ava Thomas and Derrick Pearson, and 300+ local guests who enjoyed musical entertainment by the band Downtown Collective.

“Returning from the pandemic, events have taken a hit. But the Lincoln community rose to the challenge,” said Froelich. “With a fresh venue and a dedicated Executive Leadership team, the Ball was a great success. We cannot wait for next year’s event. Our sights are set even higher!”

The Heart of Lincoln and the Heart Ball support the Association’s 2024 Health Equity Impact Goal, which aims to reduce barriers to health care access and quality. For more information on how to support the American Heart Association, visit heart.org.