Lincoln East Rotary honors nurses

Lincoln East Rotary Club recently honored nurses at both Bryan Health campuses and CHI St. Elizabeth for working tirelessly for the last two and one-half years helping patients and families affected by the COVID-19 virus.

A donation of $2,400 was given to Bryan Health by the Lincoln East Rotary Foundation to help purchase treats to be placed in over 150 sacks for the nurses. Rachel Greene, development officer for the Bryan Foundation, made arrangements for club members to come to Bryan to fill those sacks with the treats that she and her staff purchased in late April. The Bryan team leadership delivered the sacks to the designated staff breakrooms for distribution. Besides the treats in the sacks, there were several “thank you” notes from Lincoln East Rotary members.

Recently, Lincoln East Rotary also gave a donation of $1,500 to CHI St. Elizabeth Foundation Executive Director Donna Hammack to purchase treats for the nursing staff at CHI St. Elizabeth and Nebraska Heart Institute. Several club members helped place the treats in several baskets. Hammack and her assistant, Valerie Murphy, distributed the baskets to the nursing stations and staff members at CHI and the Nebraska Heart Institute, along with several “thank you” notes from East Rotary members for the nurses.

Lincoln East Rotary Club invites you to join in becoming involved in your community by meeting with club members at The Garage, 5551 S. 48th St. on Wednesdays at 11:45 a.m.

